WFPK Song Of The Day: Basia Bulat "Baby"

Canadian singer-songwriter Basia Bulat has announced her new album, Basia’s Palace, and shared the video for the lead single, “Baby.”

“I wrote this song many years ago but never could get the lyrics and performance quite right,” Basia says. “I wanted to try it again after becoming a parent–it’s about how we can’t control how or when we’re going to evolve even when we desperately want to. We keep making the same mistakes until we notice a pattern repeating, and even then, change is hard when we have to fully surrender to it.”

“Could I make that predicament something I wanted to dance to? Could I sing the lyrics with joy instead of the sorrow I was channeling in the past? Nothing in my life has made me want to evolve faster, better, stronger than parenthood and the universe keeps throwing that desire back at me with a laugh and a wink, reminding me that things take time and to just love myself for being human. So this song from my past I couldn’t let go of finally made it onto a record–after all the times I tried to get it right I knew I finally had ‘the take’ when my daughter kept asking to hear it again.”

Basia’s Palace will be out February 21 via Secret City.

