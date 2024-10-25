Win Tickets to Cold War Kids
American indie rock band, Cold War Kids, are playing their next show in Louisville on November 9 at Mercury Ballroom.
We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Cold War Kids at Mercury Ballroom on November 9!
We have your chance to win a pair of tickets to Cold War Kids at Mercury Ballroom on November 9!
Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.