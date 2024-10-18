H. Jon Benjamin: "I've made an entire soundtrack to a movie that doesn't exist"

H. Jon Benjamin, the unmistakable voice behind Bob Belcher in Bob’s Burgers and Sterling Archer in Archer, is back, but not in the way most fans would expect. He’s here as his alter ego, the Jazz Daredevil, with a new album in tow. The concept? A full-blown soundtrack to an unproduced film—an idea as quirky and audacious as Benjamin himself.

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Benjamin explains the creation of The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack of the Unproduced Film The Jazz Daredevil, saying, "It's a soundtrack to a movie that doesn’t exist, but maybe one day will. We're switching it up." Rather than following the traditional path of releasing a movie first, Benjamin crafted the album first, leaving the storyline up to the imagination of listeners. It’s a challenge for fans to piece together the puzzle: what exactly would a Jazz Daredevil movie look like?

This latest installment marks the third in the Jazz Daredevil series, and the most ambitious. For Benjamin, the journey has been rooted in comedy, but increasingly the character has taken on a life of its own. “We’ve made the soundtrack to a movie... It’s sort of convoluted and hard to figure out, but if you get through that, maybe there's a chance we’ll make the movie," he quips.

The Jazz Daredevil concept was originally a comedy bit, but Benjamin’s fascination with the character grew out of a mixture of defiance and, well, spite. "I used to do a bit where I'd play the piano terribly on stage and talk about how music got me through my childhood," Benjamin says, laughing. "My son saw that performance and basically told me I sucked. So out of spite, I created the Jazz Daredevil."

Despite the character’s inability to actually play piano, Benjamin’s albums feature remarkable musicianship, thanks to his collaboration with top-notch talent. The third installment builds on that, mixing playful chaos with actual orchestration. Songs like "Limo Ride" and "Murder Plot" incorporate eclectic influences ranging from Bernard Herrmann-style orchestration to chaotic metal riffs, thanks to a guest appearance from Metalocalypse creator Brendon Small.

Benjamin reveals that there’s even more depth to the Jazz Daredevil character this time around. "There's a full script for the movie, and much of the dialogue you hear on the album comes from it. It’s been passed on by producers, but we decided to get it out there in some form."

The conversation then pivots to Benjamin's broader work, including his dramatic turn in the upcoming film Familiar Touch, where he had to tackle emotional scenes far removed from his usual comedic roles. “I had to cry in the movie, and I was terrified. I’ve had no formal acting training, so it was a real challenge, but I pulled it off.”

Benjamin's versatility shines through in this latest project, proving that he’s more than just a funny voice—he’s an artist willing to take creative risks, no matter how unconventional. Fans of his previous albums, his iconic voice work, or just those who appreciate offbeat creative endeavors will find plenty to enjoy in this bizarre yet oddly compelling Jazz Daredevil world.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.