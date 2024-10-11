The Jesus Lizard's David Yow: “When it hits, it’s like magic”

David Yow, the legendary frontman of The Jesus Lizard, has long been known for his wild, unpredictable performances and dark, often humorous lyrics. But with the band's first new album in over two decades, Rack, Yow and the band have found themselves back in the spotlight. In a conversation with Kyle Meredith, Yow discussed the inspiration behind the new songs, the band’s return to the studio, and even his foray into acting.

While The Jesus Lizard has reunited for live shows over the past decade, the new album Rack marks the band's first release of new material since 1998. Yow, in his typical offbeat style, explains the delay: "It's kind of like going back and [expletive] your old girlfriend. You broke up—leave it alone!" Yet, despite this, Yow found himself inspired once again to create with his bandmates.

“It all started with Dwayne [Denison], David [Wm. Sims], and Mac [McNeilly] messing around with new ideas without telling me,” Yow recalls with a laugh. Eventually, the band came together, and what began as a loose jam session turned into a full album of new songs. "We weren't looking back. It was always forward-thinking, and even after all these years, it still sounds like us," Yow says.

Yow's lyrics have always drawn from a wide variety of influences, and Rack is no exception. The song “Hide and Seek,” for example, is partially inspired by the macabre imagery in Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built. In the song, Yow sings about being dragged by someone so long that his legs are sanded off—a direct nod to the film.

Another song, “Lord Godiva,” has been sitting in the band's back catalog for nearly 30 years. "We wrote that 27 years ago," Yow reveals. "I always liked the lyrics—‘I've given golden showers to folks who've been dead for hours.’ I'm really proud of that."

Yow’s approach to songwriting is an amalgamation of different influences, including folklore. He cites a story about a Mexican woman who killed her daughter as a loose inspiration for one of the album's darker tracks, blending it with his love of surreal and abstract imagery.

In addition to his music career, Yow has found success as an actor. His recent role in A Desert as a private detective has been one of his most rewarding experiences to date. “It was probably the second most fun I’ve ever had making a movie,” Yow shares. With his acting background, Yow notes that while he hasn’t drawn directly from his acting roles for his music, he has sometimes approached his live performances like an actor might approach a role. “I started thinking, ‘What would someone else do with this song?’ It was fun to mess with.”

Yow also discusses his work on the movie Free LSD, a collaboration with the band OFF!, where he played a character known as the “Boner Doctor.” While the name might sound absurd, Yow speaks highly of the production, calling it a “real movie” with high production values and an impressive cast, including Jack Black.

With the release of Rack, The Jesus Lizard are once again at the forefront of the alternative music scene. Their sound remains as raw and unpredictable as ever, and Yow couldn’t be more thrilled to be creating with his bandmates again. "I love those guys," he says. "It’s great to be around them, and I’m glad we made something new."

As for what’s next, Yow is coy but hopeful. “I don’t know if this starts something new, but I sure do love what we’ve done.”

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.