Keith Powers and Jan Luis Castellanos: "It's about being your unaltered, imperfect self”

Netflix's Uglies, based on Scott Westerfeld’s iconic dystopian YA series, explores a future where an operation erases physical differences to make everyone "pretty." With its reflection on societal pressure to conform, Uglies is strikingly relevant to today's world of social media and the relentless pursuit of perfection.

Keith Powers and Jan Luis Castellanos, two of the film’s stars, sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the film's themes, their characters, and what it means to challenge society's expectations.

Powers, known for his roles in Straight Outta Compton and The New Edition Story, tackles the role of a rebel in Uglies. Having been a model in the past, Powers chuckles at the irony of being cast in a film where "ugliness" is a central theme.

“When I first heard the title, I was like, ‘Wait, what?’” Powers says, laughing. “But in this dystopian world, ‘ugly’ just means being yourself, your unaltered, imperfect self.” He points out the film’s reflection on modern-day pressures to fit into narrow beauty standards. “It’s so relevant to 2024,” Powers continues. “We’re constantly comparing ourselves—our looks, our relationships, even our status on social media. Uglies tells us that who we are naturally is enough.”

Powers admits to feeling some pressure knowing that the movie is based on a beloved book series. “Fans have these images in their heads of how everything should look, so of course, I thought about that. But at the end of the day, I focused on delivering the best version of the character.”

Castellanos, who plays the rugged and rebellious Croy, also delved into what it means to inhabit a character in such a well-known universe. “I read the book and immediately tried to envision how my character would fit in,” he shares. As someone with a background in action roles, Castellanos found himself drawn to the physicality of the part. “I grew up an athlete, so tapping into that energy was exciting for me.”

The movie’s setting in the wild, untamed world of the Smokies contrasts starkly with the clean, artificial perfection of the city. Castellanos appreciates the immersive nature of the filming experience. “We shot a lot of it outdoors, in the woods near Atlanta,” he says. “There’s nothing CGI about the Smokies. Being in that natural setting helped us really feel the story we were telling.”

At its core, Uglies explores deep themes about personal choice and self-worth. Both actors emphasize that the movie is about embracing imperfections and resisting societal pressures. “The idea of perfection doesn’t exist,” Powers states. “Chasing that leads to insecurities and losing your sense of self.”

Castellanos agrees, adding that Uglies is ultimately about free will. “It’s about being able to choose who you want to be without society dictating that for you. That’s what the Smokies represent—the freedom to be yourself, flaws and all.”

In a world that increasingly tries to box people into a standardized idea of beauty and success, Uglies offers a refreshing perspective: being “ugly” is just being human. “Everything you're searching for is already within,” Powers concludes. “That's what Uglies is really about."

Watch the interviews above and then check out the trailer below.