John Early: "I was going through a breakup and the music was hitting me harder"

John Early has long been an absurdist voice in comedy, but now he’s taking it to a new level. With his latest special, Now More Than Ever, released as both a video and an album, Early plays with the boundaries of music and standup, diving headfirst into wild characters, awkward self-awareness, and moments of tender reflection. Kyle Meredith sat down with Early to discuss the creative process behind the special, how the album came to be, and the surprising emotional depths of covering Britney Spears’ Overprotected.

“It took a long time for me to finally put my live performances on a record,” Early admits. The comedian, who has made a career out of satirical characters and biting social commentary, wasn’t sure his dynamic performances would translate well without the visual cues. “I was really resistant because the shows were so sacred to me. It felt like they might lose that live, sweaty, Tent Revival vibe once you put them on a record.”

But fans of Early’s standup and musical moments needn’t worry. The Now More Than Ever album, much like the special, perfectly captures Early’s brand of high-energy absurdity paired with unexpected tenderness. The special even draws inspiration from iconic rock documentaries. “The gritty 70s The Last Waltz vibe felt like the only aesthetic option to preserve the liveness of it,” he explains.

A highlight of both the special and the album is Early’s cover of Britney Spears’ "Overprotected". When asked why he chose that particular song from Spears' extensive catalog, Early laughs. “I’m proud of that pick! It’s not the most obvious Britney song, and I think that’s what makes it great.” While Spears’ 2001 track may not have been the biggest hit on her Britney album, Early finds something special in its melodies. “There’s something soaring about it, especially in the key changes. It’s an emotional song,” he says.

Though Early’s performances are deeply comedic, there’s always an element of emotional truth and satire beneath the laughs. He jokes about liberal posturing, weaving in reflections on performative activism and societal hypocrisy with absurd charm. “I’ve always liked to poke fun at that posturing, especially in the culture I grew up in,” he explains.

Despite the serious undertones, Early’s show is anything but grim. He brings the same high-energy humor to his standup that has made him a staple in both indie comedy and mainstream productions. But now, the stakes feel higher, the characters more complex, and the comedy sharper than ever before.

And of course, there’s the music. From Spears to Neil Young’s "After the Gold Rush," the musical selections in Now More Than Ever elevate the emotional weight of the show. “Music was really hitting me harder around that time,” he reveals, citing a personal breakup that led him to lean into country and folk tunes. “When we performed "After the Gold Rush," it just felt so right. It was haunting.”

For Early, blending music and comedy has unlocked new creative possibilities. “Now that there’s music in my standup, I can act my standup,” he says. “It’s not just about delivering punchlines anymore. There’s yearning, pleading—something more emotional.”

As he prepares to take Now More Than Ever on tour, Early is bringing a mix of new material and songs. He’s particularly excited about the new songs he’s been working on with his band, The Lemon Squares. “We’ve really gotten permission to care about the music,” he says. “And I’m thrilled to see how people respond to the new stuff.”

One thing’s for sure: whether he’s covering Britney Spears or dissecting society’s quirks, John Early is more than just a comedian—he’s an artist unafraid to push boundaries and explore new emotional territories.

