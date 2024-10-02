Akon: “The direction music is going isn’t helpful”

Twenty years after the release of his seminal debut, Trouble, Akon isn’t just celebrating the past—he’s rewriting the present. On a crisp afternoon, the man behind hits like “Locked Up” and “Lonely” speaks with Kyle Meredith, reflecting on a journey that transformed him from a hustling survivor to a global superstar. Today, Akon finds himself at an artistic crossroads, embracing the creative chaos that comes from simultaneously honoring his past and pursuing a new, more purposeful musical vision.

The artist’s mind is an explosive, ever-evolving space. “Right now, believe it or not, I’m in full creative mode,” Akon says, his voice tinged with an undeniable energy. As he gears up to release a new album—strategically aligned with Trouble’s 20th anniversary—Akon finds himself grappling with legacy. He’s always been an artist fueled by experience, and back in 2004, those experiences were turbulent. The 2004 version of Akon wasn’t concerned with grandeur or accolades. “It was more about survival,” he admits. His lyrics chronicled his then-recent stint in jail, the hardships of the streets, and a thirst for redemption. “This has to work,” he remembers thinking, each verse steeped in urgency and hope.

The album’s iconic lead single, “Locked Up,” was more than just an anthem for those behind bars; it was Akon’s personal reckoning—a distillation of the pain and frustration he had felt. As the conversation shifts, it’s clear that this was a pivotal moment in his life. “Hadn’t I gotten locked up, I wouldn’t have written that song,” he says. “Locked Up” was a cathartic scream, not just into the void, but into the mainstream consciousness—a startlingly honest depiction of the human spirit in chains.

Yet even with those dark moments as a backdrop, Akon has never been content to stay static. While Trouble found him navigating his demons, the artist points to the dichotomous nature of tracks like “Pot of Gold,” a beacon of hope and positivity that showcased his dual nature—a man balancing between his tumultuous past and the optimism of a brighter future. Today, he’s doubling down on that message of positivity. “The direction of where music is going—I don’t think it’s helpful,” he says. “We’re misguiding kids.” This sense of responsibility looms large over his new music, where Akon aims to merge escapism with purpose, crafting songs that uplift without sacrificing the entertainment factor.

As someone who came up idolizing Bob Marley and Michael Jackson, Akon admits that his heroes had a different way of touching souls. Marley’s unabashed fight for freedom, Jackson’s boundless talent and charisma—both influenced his path. In a moment that could only be called surreal, Akon got to work with Jackson before the King of Pop’s untimely death. “I mean, I don’t know what a dream is if that wasn’t one,” he says, still in awe. It’s that memory, among others, that shapes his outlook now. He knows what’s at stake when he writes music—it’s not just about a catchy hook or a hard-hitting beat; it’s about resonating in a way that is genuine and lasting.

The conversation pivots to the future of Trouble—the deluxe reissue, packed with 15 bonus tracks—and his upcoming Superfan Tour. The original Trouble introduced Akon to a world that was only just beginning to hear the intricacies of his story. The 20th-anniversary deluxe edition serves as both a nostalgic nod to those early fans and a re-introduction for younger listeners who might not know what made Akon an essential figure in the early 2000s. With the Superfan Tour, Akon is continuing that tradition of intimacy, connecting directly with the people who made his journey possible, and bringing the hits, as well as newer reflections, back to life.

For Akon, the essence of his legacy lies in evolution. The sampling of his catalog—by Steve Aoki, by countless TikTok creators, by young artists globally—isn’t just a testament to Trouble’s resonance; it’s a continuation of the creative loop that Akon thrives on. He’s a musician who has consistently been ahead of the curve. From introducing Auto-Tune as a signature sound with T-Pain to blending the mainstream appeal of American pop with the frenetic pulse of EDM alongside David Guetta, Akon has always sought to move culture forward.

“Everything we tapped into just slowly became something that everyone utilizes,” he says with pride. That’s why Akon has embraced every interpolation, every sample, and every reinvention of his work. “Music is to share,” he insists. And sharing is exactly what he’s doing with this next chapter—embracing his roots, celebrating his journey, and crafting new anthems for a generation that still believes in the power of storytelling. Akon is ready to not only celebrate two decades of Trouble but to also lead the charge into something much bigger. And for that, we’re all in for the ride.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.