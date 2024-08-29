OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder: “Being a songwriter is an extremely narcissistic endeavor”

Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic recently discussed the creation of their new album, Artificial Paradise, with Kyle Meredith, highlighting the unique challenges and inspirations that shaped the project. The album, which spans a lengthy gestation period, marks a return to traditional album cycles but with a modern twist. Tedder explained how the current music landscape, with its rapid release of singles, influenced their approach, leading to a blend of newly crafted tracks and previously released singles. He also delved into the emotional depth of the album, sharing personal stories behind tracks like “Last Holiday.”

Tedder emphasized the evolving nature of the music industry and how OneRepublic is adapting to these changes. He touched on the importance of crafting a cohesive album narrative despite the disjointed timeline of single releases. The album reflects the band’s journey over the last few years, capturing the highs and lows of their experiences. Tedder also revealed his thoughts on the future of the band, hinting at a desire to explore new creative directions, including potential solo projects and concept albums that stray from their established sound (Muse and Radiohead were name dropped).

Tedder goes on to share his admiration for electronic music and the DJ community, expressing a deep respect for artists like Calvin Harris and David Guetta, with whom he has recently collaborated. He discussed the delicate balance of maintaining OneRepublic’s identity while experimenting with different genres and sounds. The interview also touched on Tedder’s songwriting process, where he often starts with the chorus, ensuring the core message of the song resonates before fleshing out the verses.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.