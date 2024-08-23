Tami Stronach: "There's still a massive love for The NeverEnding Story"

Tammy Stronach, widely recognized as the Childlike Empress from The NeverEnding Story, and her husband Greg Steinbruner, share insights into their latest creative venture, Man & Witch: The Dance of a Thousand Steps. The couple discusses how the film evolved from a short 10-minute piece to a full-length feature, drawing inspiration from 80s fantasy films. Tammy reflects on her return to acting after decades, playing a complex witch with layers of vulnerability and strength. They also talk about the challenges and unexpected opportunities that arose during the filmmaking process, including the impact of the pandemic, which helped them secure locations and talent that might have been out of reach otherwise.

The film features nods to classic fantasy films, with subtle Easter eggs and homages to beloved movies like The Princess Bride and Monty Python. The duo also shares their excitement about the film's theatrical release coinciding with the 40th anniversary of The NeverEnding Story. They highlight the importance of the communal experience of watching films in a theater, especially for a movie with as much heart and humor as Man & Witch.

The two also hint at possible sequels, hoping that audiences will fall in love with the world they've created. As they look toward the future, both Tammy and Greg are optimistic about continuing their creative partnership, whether in acting, writing, or other storytelling forms.

Watch the full interview above and then check out the trailer below.