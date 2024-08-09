WFPK Song of the Day: Leon Bridges "Peaceful Place"

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Leon Bridges has shared the video for his soulful new song “Peaceful Place” as the first preview from his forthcoming fourth studio album, Leon. The new project will be released October 4th on Columbia Records.

Bridges shared this message about the new album: “’Leon’ has been a long-time coming. I started writing pieces of it as far back as Gold-Diggers Sound. They didn't fit what I was trying to do with that album and I tried moving on. But I couldn’t shake them because they're part of me. And, if I'm honest, also because I think this is some of my most excellent work yet.

In many ways, Leon has been in the works since my childhood. This record is about simpler days. It's about time spent in my beloved Fort Worth and the experiences that made me the man I am today. It's soulful music in the truest sense - it's imbued with my soul.

I'm excited to share these stories about my home, about nostalgia, about my upbringing, about where I'm from, with all of you. I hope this music brings you back to your roots and your journey.”

