Kylie Cantrall: "If I could time travel, I'd go back to the 90s when art was at its peak"

Kylie Cantrall joins Kyle Meredith to discuss Descendants: The Rise of Red, the fourth film in the Descendants franchise. In this installment, Princess Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts from Wonderland, receives an invitation to Auradon Prep, only to discover her mother harbors plans for revenge.

The Gabby Duran & the Unsittables actress shares her journey to landing the lead role, reflecting on the impact the series had on her while growing up. Cantrall discusses her love for anti-hero stories and the impressive worldbuilding the series is known for. She also talks about working with Brandy, her fascination with the 90s, and her own recently released music. Cantrall delves into her 10-Minute Song series and her aspirations for an eventual album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.