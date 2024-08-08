Fanski is a One Man Band on his new album Help Selfing

Zack Stefanski aka Fanski is a one man band on his new album called Help Selfing. He plays guitar and does production for the Louisville band Ed Monk and there's a couple of that band's members on the new release as well. But mostly it's all Fanski who plays all of the instruments, vocals, and mixed and mastered the production. Some of the instruments were recorded at Deadbird Studios here in Louisville. I asked Zack about the new album:

"Help Selfing is an emotional roller-coaster album capturing varied moments of optimism, nostalgia, chaos, and introspection. It explores themes of positive thinking, the impact of negative thoughts, the search for meaning, and the challenges of living with regret. "Away From The Sun" serves as a hyper-optimistic start to the emotional roller-coaster that is the album. Much like my day-to-day experiences, the album's mood shifts dramatically. "Help Selfing" is a collection of songs capturing these varied moments. Tracks like "Away From The Sun" and "Take It Slow" highlight positive thinking and motivation towards a happier life. In contrast, "Crystal Clear" and "Fake Italian Place" delve into nostalgic memories of my relationships with my wife and deceased friends and family. Meanwhile, songs like "Eat Your Head" and "Eyes Like Flies" depict the chaotic randomness of everyday life, and the grooves within. "Dr. Time" personifies time as a doctor, addressing the apathy and nihilism inflicted by the relentless news cycle and the strain of social media. "Money" explores what it takes to live a life worth living. The album concludes with "A Debt Unpaid," questioning whether we can ever truly repay our parents for the struggles they endured raising us.

Production-wise, this is largely an in-house production. We recorded some instruments at Deadbird Recording Studio, but everything else was recorded in my home-studio in Louisville KY. I did all the production, mixing, and mastering."

Help Selfing is now streaming everywhere.