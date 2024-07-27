© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Ali Siddiq: "The first ten years of stand up is atrocious"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 27, 2024 at 10:09 AM EDT

Ali Siddiq on Prison, Stand Up Comedy, and Concluding The Domino Effect

Ali Siddiq joins Kyle Meredith to discuss The Domino Effect - Part 4, the concluding chapter of his stand-up special that retraces his arrest at 19 and six-year incarceration for trafficking drugs. The comedian delves into constructing this pivotal moment of his life into a series, his unique ability to work with silence in his act, and finding humor in very heavy subject matter.

Siddiq also previews his next big act, In the Shadows, which picks up the story after prison to when he became a stand-up comedian. He shares insights on the early struggles of choosing comedy as a career, finding a level of fame he’s comfortable with, and the stress dreams that impact his real life.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
