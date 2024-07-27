Ali Siddiq: "The first ten years of stand up is atrocious"

Ali Siddiq joins Kyle Meredith to discuss The Domino Effect - Part 4, the concluding chapter of his stand-up special that retraces his arrest at 19 and six-year incarceration for trafficking drugs. The comedian delves into constructing this pivotal moment of his life into a series, his unique ability to work with silence in his act, and finding humor in very heavy subject matter.

Siddiq also previews his next big act, In the Shadows, which picks up the story after prison to when he became a stand-up comedian. He shares insights on the early struggles of choosing comedy as a career, finding a level of fame he’s comfortable with, and the stress dreams that impact his real life.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.