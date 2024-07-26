Wallows on Boy Band Tributes, T-Rex Rockers, & Covering B-sides From The Strokes

Wallows joins Kyle Meredith to discuss their third LP, Model, which they describe as their "most freeing album" yet. Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston take us through how this collection feels like a reaction to 2022’s Tell Me That It’s Over, recording with John Congleton, and the lyrical themes of heartbreak and infatuation that weave throughout.

The L.A. trio also reveal a bit about the amount of songs left off the record, including a few they consider some of their best, fated to find their way out sometime in the future. They reminisce about covering b-sides from The Strokes in their earlier iteration and share how "Bad Dream" started as an homage to boy bands like N*Sync before evolving into a T-Rex style rocker during the previous album’s sessions.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.