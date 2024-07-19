© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Andrew McCarthy: "Soundtracks are at least half of the Brat Pack movies"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published July 19, 2024 at 9:06 AM EDT

Andrew McCarthy on Making Peace With & Celebrating the Iconic Era of The Brat Pack

Andrew McCarthy joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his new documentary, Brats, where the Pretty In Pink actor takes an in-depth look at the white-hot moment during the 80s when young Hollywood was dubbed The Brat Pack. The documentary features new interviews with Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, and Demi Moore, among others.

McCarthy opens up about why he finally stopped running from this part of his past and made peace with the term that defined their group. He deconstructs why it all happened and how it continues to impact their lives today. The St. Elmo’s Fire star also reflects on the closure involved in diving into one's past, the different reactions and relationships that other members have, and, of course, the power of the music from those iconic films, including the Pack’s unofficial theme, “(Don’t You) Forget About Me”.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
