Beach House: "There used to be a lot more time to just sit and stare at your stereo"

We're rewinding the tape to catch this 2018 interview when Beach House’s Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally spoke with Kyle Meredith about the artistic influences behind their album, 7. The duo dives into the pop glamour of Andy Warhol and how his iconic style helped shape the aesthetic of the project.

Legrand and Scally also explore how numerology played a part in their creative process for the record. The conversation touches on the themes of coincidence and serendipity, revealing how these elements have informed their music and added a mystical quality to their songwriting.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.