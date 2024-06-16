© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey: "Rock is more about celebrity now than changing the world"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 16, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT

Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey on Designing Pop, Outsider Art & 40 Years of Into The Gap

Thompson Twins co-founder Tom Bailey joins Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Into The Gap and discuss co-headlining this summer’s Totally Tubular Festival. The festival is an '80s alternative music lover’s dream, featuring co-headliner Thomas Dolby, alongside acts like Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, and The Plimsouls.

Bailey takes us back to the frantic album release schedule the band enjoyed in the '80s, discussing their evolution as designers of pop songs and the critical responses they occasionally faced. He also reminisces about 1994’s The Stone, an LP released under a different name (Babble) that marked a departure in sound and a return to the underground. Bailey alsotalks about rock's current lack of social impact, the need for nonconformist outsider art, the band’s many remixes, and new anniversary editions of their catalog.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.