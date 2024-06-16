Thompson Twins' Tom Bailey: "Rock is more about celebrity now than changing the world"

Thompson Twins co-founder Tom Bailey joins Kyle Meredith to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Into The Gap and discuss co-headlining this summer’s Totally Tubular Festival. The festival is an '80s alternative music lover’s dream, featuring co-headliner Thomas Dolby, alongside acts like Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow, Tommy Tutone, and The Plimsouls.

Bailey takes us back to the frantic album release schedule the band enjoyed in the '80s, discussing their evolution as designers of pop songs and the critical responses they occasionally faced. He also reminisces about 1994’s The Stone, an LP released under a different name (Babble) that marked a departure in sound and a return to the underground. Bailey alsotalks about rock's current lack of social impact, the need for nonconformist outsider art, the band’s many remixes, and new anniversary editions of their catalog.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.