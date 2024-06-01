© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Brandi Carlile: "Forgiveness is a radical, stunning, and difficult process"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published June 1, 2024 at 3:51 PM EDT

Kyle Meredith Rewind: Brandi Carlile Lifts Off Into The Superstar Stratosphere

Today, we rewind to 2018 when Brandi Carlile sat down with Kyle Meredith With… to discuss her poignant album By The Way, I Forgive You. Addressing both personal and global issues, this LP marked a significant milestone for Carlile, who had recently become a parent for the first time. The resulting music was emotional, triumphant, and a powerful reflection of the times—a resonance that continues to this day. By The Way, I Forgive You stands as a high-water mark in Carlile’s catalog, capturing her ascent to superstardom, a trajectory she maintains with grace and power.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
