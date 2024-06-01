Brandi Carlile: "Forgiveness is a radical, stunning, and difficult process"

Today, we rewind to 2018 when Brandi Carlile sat down with Kyle Meredith With… to discuss her poignant album By The Way, I Forgive You. Addressing both personal and global issues, this LP marked a significant milestone for Carlile, who had recently become a parent for the first time. The resulting music was emotional, triumphant, and a powerful reflection of the times—a resonance that continues to this day. By The Way, I Forgive You stands as a high-water mark in Carlile’s catalog, capturing her ascent to superstardom, a trajectory she maintains with grace and power.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.