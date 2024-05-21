The English Beat's Dave Wakeling: “I don’t know how everyone gets away with high ticket prices”

Dave Wakeling drops by Kyle Meredith With... to chat about the Record Store Day reissue of The English Beat’s sophomore LP, Wha'ppen?. The 80s legend begins with a discussion about his favorite types of tea before delving into the album’s enduring relevance. Wakeling reflects on the dire warnings embedded in the songs, which resonate as powerfully today as they did 40 years ago. He discusses the progressive messages about women’s and gay rights that were woven into the tracks, and how these serious topics were made danceable, serving as a gateway to reggae and other genres for many listeners.

Wakeling also touches on feeling boxed in by the ska movement, his collaboration with writer/director John Hughes on the theme for She’s Having a Baby, and his decision not to release the new songs he’s been writing. Additionally, he shares his commitment to keeping ticket and merchandise prices low amidst current industry practices, his experience playing with Vampire Weekend at The Hollywood Bowl, and his thoughts on the music industry's return to a singles-driven market.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.