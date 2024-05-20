WFPK Song of the Day: White Reaper – “Shimmy” (Feat. Spiritual Cramp)

Louisville garage rockers White Reaper and San Francisco punk band Spiritual Cramp collaborated on a new split 7 inch single. Last month saw the release of the Spiritual Cramp side, “Whatever You Say” (featuring White Reaper). Now we have the flipside: “Shimmy” by White Reaper (featuring Spiritual Cramp). Listen below.

“‘Shimmy’ is a song we all wrote together during the very early days of the pandemic, and for whatever reason at that time we just couldn’t crack the code on the lyrics or the arrangement,” White Reaper shared. “Years later, having revisited the song, it seemed clear what to add and / or subtract to get it to where we wanted it to be. There’s this sort of fast-talking / singing part in the verses that felt like something that would really lend itself to Mike’s [Spiritual Cramp singer Michael Bingham] voice and he totally crushed it.”

The release is available now via Blue Grape Music through digital services and on vinyl.

