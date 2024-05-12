Martin Amini: "The new generation doesn't have the time to learn joke writing"

Martin Amini joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest specials, I’m Transcending and Back In the Gym. Amini discusses the sense of achievement he feels with his current success, navigating the rapid pace of generating new material in the era of TikTok, and the vibrant D.C. comedy scene that shaped his career.

Amini also shares insights into his approach to crowd work and the enjoyment he finds in orchestrating spontaneous moments like getting audience members who are strangers to kiss at his shows. He also reminisces about his musical influences growing up, particularly artists like Jay-Z and the Fugees.