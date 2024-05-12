© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Martin Amini: "The new generation doesn't have the time to learn joke writing"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 12, 2024 at 1:16 PM EDT

Martin Amini on strangers kissing, dark comedy, and his specials, I'm Transcending & Back In the Gym

Martin Amini joins Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest specials, I’m Transcending and Back In the Gym. Amini discusses the sense of achievement he feels with his current success, navigating the rapid pace of generating new material in the era of TikTok, and the vibrant D.C. comedy scene that shaped his career.

Amini also shares insights into his approach to crowd work and the enjoyment he finds in orchestrating spontaneous moments like getting audience members who are strangers to kiss at his shows. He also reminisces about his musical influences growing up, particularly artists like Jay-Z and the Fugees.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
Related Content

