Elbow’s Guy Garvey on real life knife fights, Talk Talk, The Beatles, & R.E.M.

In his interview with Kyle Meredith, Guy Garvey shares insights into the making Elbow's 10th album, Audio Vertigo. Garvey reveals that the album took a beats-driven approach, marking a return to a recording process the group hadn't utilized since 2003. He delves into the creative process behind the pseudonyms mentioned in the lyrics and acknowledges the influence of bands like Talk Talk, R.E.M., and The Beatles on their sound.

Garvey also reflects on the inspiration behind some of the album's themes, including an incident he witnessed in Istanbul that sheds light on human communication dynamics. Additionally, he discusses personal revelations and traits he has realized he was mistaken about over the years.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.