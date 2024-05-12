© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Elbow’s Guy Garvey on real life knife fights, Talk Talk, The Beatles, & R.E.M.

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 12, 2024 at 11:17 AM EDT

Elbow's Guy Garvey takes us inside Audio Vertigo

In his interview with Kyle Meredith, Guy Garvey shares insights into the making Elbow's 10th album, Audio Vertigo. Garvey reveals that the album took a beats-driven approach, marking a return to a recording process the group hadn't utilized since 2003. He delves into the creative process behind the pseudonyms mentioned in the lyrics and acknowledges the influence of bands like Talk Talk, R.E.M., and The Beatles on their sound.

Garvey also reflects on the inspiration behind some of the album's themes, including an incident he witnessed in Istanbul that sheds light on human communication dynamics. Additionally, he discusses personal revelations and traits he has realized he was mistaken about over the years.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.