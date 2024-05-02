The Tourist's Danielle Macdonald: "Its dark but with very Irish-Australian-British humor"

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Danielle MacDonald shares insights of season 2 of The Tourist, now available on Netflix. She discusses the dynamic of playing the same character for for a second time for the first time in her career and the challenges and excitement that came with it. MacDonald also reveals that she was "genuinely terrified" during some of the more intense scenes.

The actress highlights the trust and camaraderie she developed with her co-stars Jamie Dornan and Conor MacNeill throughout the filming process. She also reflects on the importance of the indie movie scene that kickstarted her career and discusses her recent experiences, including starring in a music video for Jelly Roll and attending a Blink 182 concert.

MacDonald also shares a fun anecdote about dancing to Billy Joel's "Piano Man" in a dark scene and touches on her hopes for the future of The Tourist series, hinting at the directions she'd like to see the story take in upcoming seasons.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.