89.3 WFPL News
The Jesus and Mary Chain's William Reid: "I don't think we could sound like anyone even if we tried"

By Kyle Meredith
Published April 27, 2024 at 10:04 AM EDT

The Jesus and Mary Chain’s William Reid on Starting Over, 40th Anniversary, & Digging the Eagles

William Reid, guitarist and songwriter of The Jesus and Mary Chain, joins Kyle Meredith to delve into the band's latest album, Glasgow Eyes. Reid shares the challenges the band faced when they had to restart recording the album from scratch after their engineer lost the original recordings. Despite this setback, he reflects on how the album aligns with their 40th anniversary and serves as a testament to their enduring career.

During the conversation, Reid discusses the diverse range of influences that have shaped the band's sound, including prog rock and the Eagles. He highlights how the band's technical limitations have always played a role in defining their distinctive sound, and he offers insight into their creative process.

Reid also touches on the significance of their tribute to Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground, which closes out the album, and provides an update on their upcoming biography.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
