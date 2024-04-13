5SOS's Luke Hemmings: "I waned to tap into the melancholy sounds of Damon Albarn and Lost In Translation"

Luke Hemmings joins Kyle Meredith to discuss his latest single, "Shakes." As a member of 5 Seconds of Summer, he shares why he felt it was the right time to release another solo project and how his approach to songwriting shifts when working outside the band dynamic. Hemmings also highlights his continued collaboration with producer Sammy White and reveals that his late twenties and feelings of loneliness heavily influence his new music, drawing inspiration from artists like Damon Albarn, LCD Soundsystem, and Cocteau Twins.

Reflecting on 5SOS's recent tour, Hemmings reminisces about their unique approach to performing deep tracks by using a giant dice to determine which songs to play. He also hints at the band's plans to reunite later in the year to begin work on their next album.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.