Nadine Condon: "The 70s get overlooked, but that's when we lived the ideas of the 60s"

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, author Nadine Condon discusses her book "Confessions: Stories to Rock Your Soul," which serves as a memoir of her experiences as a publicist for Jefferson Starship and later Starship. She recounts her adventures and challenges navigating the music industry during the post-hippie late '70s, decadent '80s, and the new discoveries of the '90s.

Condon reflects on her journey from growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, where she was exposed to iconic acts like The Doors and Janis Joplin, to making her way out west and becoming involved with the Grateful Dead and the second chapter of Jefferson Airplane. She shares anecdotes about getting her first job with Jefferson Starship on the day they released "Jane" and witnessing the band's transition into Starship. Condon also discusses the protective stance she took for Grace Slick and addresses the challenges and lack of protection faced by women artists in the industry.

Furthermore, Condon delves into her role in helping launch the early careers of artists such as Beyoncé, Counting Crows, and Third Eye Blind through showcases she organized. She concludes by sharing why she ultimately decided to leave the music industry for good.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.