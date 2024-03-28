© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Ross Lynch: "No one listens to just one genre anymore"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 28, 2024 at 9:14 PM EDT

Ross & Rocky Lynch on The Driver Era’s New Singles, Live LP, & Women Fans

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch discuss the latest singles from their band, The Driver Era, particularly focusing on the newly released track "Get Off My Phone." They share insights into their experiences, including playing a hometown show for last year's Live At The Greek, noting their predominantly female fanbase, and highlighting their diverse musical influences.

Ross, who is also known for his acting roles in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Austin & Ally, describes "Get Off My Phone," as a breakup song addressing contemporary issues. He also mentions the pop-punk guitar elements in the track and how their background in showbiz influences their multi-genre sound. Rocky gives a glimpse into their pre-show music preferences, which include songs from Kendrick Lamar and Punkin Machine.

The brothers also touch on the possibility of a documentary about their band and further tease their intention to release three albums this year.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.
