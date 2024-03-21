© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Kula Shaker's Crispian Mills: "When I think of rock & roll, I think of the Marx Brothers"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 21, 2024 at 7:46 AM EDT

Kula Shaker’s Crispian Mills on Reunions, Classic Sounds, & A New Simon Pegg Series

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Kula Shaker's Crispian Mills discusses the band's seventh album, "Natural Magick." He talks about the reunion with the band's original Hammond player, who had been involved with Oasis and its offshoots in the interim years. Mills also delves into the band's signature blend of 60s rock and Indian influences, as well as their updated take on "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised."

Mills draws parallels between rock music and The Marx Brothers, emphasizing the importance of keeping an ear on their 90s peers like The Stone Roses, Oasis, and Blur. He also shares his thoughts on the last Beatles song and discusses his collaboration with Simon Pegg on the upcoming series, "Technicolor Time Machine."

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Tags
Music Top Stories
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith
Related Content