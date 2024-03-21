Kula Shaker's Crispian Mills: "When I think of rock & roll, I think of the Marx Brothers"

In an interview with Kyle Meredith, Kula Shaker's Crispian Mills discusses the band's seventh album, "Natural Magick." He talks about the reunion with the band's original Hammond player, who had been involved with Oasis and its offshoots in the interim years. Mills also delves into the band's signature blend of 60s rock and Indian influences, as well as their updated take on "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised."

Mills draws parallels between rock music and The Marx Brothers, emphasizing the importance of keeping an ear on their 90s peers like The Stone Roses, Oasis, and Blur. He also shares his thoughts on the last Beatles song and discusses his collaboration with Simon Pegg on the upcoming series, "Technicolor Time Machine."

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.