Slow Pulp's Emily Massey: "Even the best, no one knows what they're doing, except Paul McCartney"

In the interview with Kyle Meredith, Slow Pulp's Emily Massey discusses the band's latest album, "Yard," and their upcoming tour with Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service. Massey highlights the strong influence of 2000s indie rock on their sound, particularly music from shows like The O.C. She also mentions the autobiographies the band has been reading while on tour, including those of Miki Berenyi from Lush and Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters.

Massey further elaborates on how discovering a Lucinda Williams CD shifted their musical direction towards more Americana influences. She shares insights into dealing with doubts and anxieties as a front person in the band and how watching The Beatles documentary helped alleviate pressure regarding success.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.