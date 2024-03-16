© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Slow Pulp's Emily Massey: "Even the best, no one knows what they're doing, except Paul McCartney"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 16, 2024 at 11:52 AM EDT
Alexa Viscius

Slow Pulp’s Emily Massey on The O.C., listening to Lucinda Williams & opening for Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service

In the interview with Kyle Meredith, Slow Pulp's Emily Massey discusses the band's latest album, "Yard," and their upcoming tour with Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service. Massey highlights the strong influence of 2000s indie rock on their sound, particularly music from shows like The O.C. She also mentions the autobiographies the band has been reading while on tour, including those of Miki Berenyi from Lush and Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters.

Massey further elaborates on how discovering a Lucinda Williams CD shifted their musical direction towards more Americana influences. She shares insights into dealing with doubts and anxieties as a front person in the band and how watching The Beatles documentary helped alleviate pressure regarding success.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
