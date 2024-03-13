Aldis Hodge: "You can work with someone with 10 Oscar-winning films & get on the one bad one"

In an interview Kyle Meredith, Aldis Hodge discusses his role in the film Marmalade, a crime-tinged romance movie reminiscent of Bonnie and Clyde. Hodge shares insights into his character and the film's comedic elements, highlighting the contrast to his previous roles and the enjoyment of exploring a different genre. He also mentions drawing inspiration from his background in stand-up comedy and the improvisational aspects of filming.

Moreover, Hodge talks about his growing involvement in movie making through Hodge Brothers Productions, mentioning the upcoming film Parallel starring Danielle Deadwyler, and a shift in the focus of his ever expanding creative interests and aspirations.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.