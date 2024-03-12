© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Andrew Montana offers the vulnerable "Weathered and Worn" ahead of his next album

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published March 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT

Andrew Montana is a Louisville, KY based singer-songwriter who recently released his newest single "Weathered and Worn". The new song comes in anticipation of his upcoming album American Pastoral, which follows last year's Azalea, Holly, Montana's debut.

The 24 year old folk bluegrass singer songwriter was born in San Bernardino, CA before relocating to Virginia at 17. From there, Montana says, "[I] followed my girlfriend to Kentucky. Now we live in Louisville."

As was the case for many, the pandemic deepened his connection to nature, and he began to share videos of himself performing his songs in scenic places. This content led to a growing online following that afforded Montana the ability to tour around the country and record his first album.

Andrew Montana's newest offering comes in the form of the vulnerable and introspective "Weathered and Worn". He says, "This song's about hoping someone you love sees the good things in you, despite the bad."

Listen to "Weathered and Worn" here!
Tags
Music Arts and CultureWFPKTop Stories
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior
Related Content