Andrew Montana offers the vulnerable "Weathered and Worn" ahead of his next album

Andrew Montana is a Louisville, KY based singer-songwriter who recently released his newest single "Weathered and Worn". The new song comes in anticipation of his upcoming album American Pastoral, which follows last year's Azalea, Holly, Montana's debut.

The 24 year old folk bluegrass singer songwriter was born in San Bernardino, CA before relocating to Virginia at 17. From there, Montana says, "[I] followed my girlfriend to Kentucky. Now we live in Louisville."

As was the case for many, the pandemic deepened his connection to nature, and he began to share videos of himself performing his songs in scenic places. This content led to a growing online following that afforded Montana the ability to tour around the country and record his first album.

Andrew Montana's newest offering comes in the form of the vulnerable and introspective "Weathered and Worn". He says, "This song's about hoping someone you love sees the good things in you, despite the bad."

