Daniel Donato's Star Is On The Rise and Ready For Take Off

Guitarist and singer songwriter from Nashville, Daniel Donato is about to shake up the genre of Country music once again with his own brand he calls "Cosmic Country". It's an amalgamation of everything he is including his heart and soul which is steeped in country music but also rock and psychedelia. You can hear so many influences on his new album Reflector which has everything from dance music to good old fashioned Honky Tonk instrumentals showing off his lightning paced prowess on guitar. With a little bit of luck and mostly very hard work, he's been at the right places at the right times to advance his career with what is now a rabid and loyal following. We got to speak with him on his current tour with Greensky Bluegrass and sold out solo shows about his new album and what's next for this rising star.