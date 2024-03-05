WFPK Song of the Day: The Avett Brothers "Love Of A Girl"

After 15 years of major label releases, The Avett Brothers return to their roots and have announced that their first new album in 5 years is on the way! The self-titled project features production by longtime collaborator, friend and early champion Rick Rubin. It is set for release May 17 on Ramseur Records/American Recordings/Thirty Tigers.

The first preview from the new album is the scrappy and scorching rock n roll blast of the lead single "Love Of A Girl." Listen below.

