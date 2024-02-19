listen hear! song of the Day: Pearl Jam "Dark Matter"

Legendary rockers Pearl Jam have shared the title track to their upcoming album, “Dark Matter”. It’s a thunderous rocker that harken back to their earlier days. “Dark Matter,” is the band’s first release since 2020’s Gigaton. The album was written and recorded last year at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. According to a press release, the band “simply plugged in and played with (multi-Grammy award-winning) producer Andrew Watt at the helm.”

Speaking about the writing and recording experience, frontman Eddie Vedder said, “We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work."

He continued, “The musicians faced one another in the same space and communicated sonically at the highest level. Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, ‘Dark Matter’ was born in just three weeks."

Dark Matter will be released on April 19, on Monkeywrench Records shortly before the band launches their 2024 world tour across nine continents.

