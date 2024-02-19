© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

listen hear! song of the Day: Pearl Jam "Dark Matter"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published February 19, 2024 at 6:15 AM EST
Pearl Jam
Danny Clinch
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam return to their roots with "Dark Matter"

Legendary rockers Pearl Jam have shared the title track to their upcoming album, “Dark Matter”. It’s a thunderous rocker that harken back to their earlier days. “Dark Matter,” is the band’s first release since 2020’s Gigaton. The album was written and recorded last year at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La Studios in Malibu. According to a press release, the band “simply plugged in and played with (multi-Grammy award-winning) producer Andrew Watt at the helm.”

Speaking about the writing and recording experience, frontman Eddie Vedder said, “We’re at this time in our lives when you could do it or you could not do it, but we still care about putting something out there that is meaningful and we hopefully think is our best work. No hyperbole, I think this is our best work."

He continued, “The musicians faced one another in the same space and communicated sonically at the highest level. Writing and recording in a burst of inspiration, ‘Dark Matter’ was born in just three weeks."

Dark Matter will be released on April 19, on Monkeywrench Records shortly before the band launches their 2024 world tour across nine continents.

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we love - weekdays at 11:10.
Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons