Today's ear X-tacy: Violent Femmes "Children Of The Revolution"

Today in 1986, Violent Femmes released their third album, The Blind Leading the Naked. It was the trio's first album to reach the Billboard 200 chart, peaking at number 84, and its only one to chart in Britain. The project was produced by Jerry Harrison of Talking Heads.

The album was more mainstream and the band rocked harder than on their previous releases. A prime example is their cover of the T. Rex classic "Children of the Revolution" – today’s ear X-tacy.

album artwork / Slash Records

