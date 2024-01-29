© 2024 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Shannon & The Clams "The Moon Is In The Wrong Place"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 29, 2024 at 6:15 AM EST
Eclectic indie rockers Shannon & The Clams have announced their most personal album to date with the release of the title track, "The Moon Is In The Wrong Place.” The new project was produced by longtime collaborator Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, and is set for release on May 10, via Auerbach’s label Easy Eye Sound. It’s the follow up to 2021’s Year of The Spider record.

The album was inspired by a devastating tragedy. In 2022, singer and frontwman Shannon Shaw’s fiancé, Joe Haener, was killed in an auto accident just weeks before their wedding. “Losing Joe made me unafraid of so many things,” Shaw says. “I have a lot less fear. It’s given me new perspective. Baring my soul is so much less scary than it would’ve been before.”

“We all felt the urgency of making something that reckoned with this meteor that smashed into our planet,” keyboardist Will Sprott says. “This is the most focused record we’ve ever done, as far as everything coming from a singular traumatic event.”

Check out the music video directed by Bobbi Rich below.
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
