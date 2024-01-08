© 2024 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Routine Caffeine deliver the lush dream-pop tune "In The End Now"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:10 AM EST
Trey Griffin
Routine Caffeine (l-r) Eliza Ledford, Madison Case, Katie Kelley

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10

Louisville indie pop trio Routine Caffeine recently shared their latest single, “In The End Now.” They’ve delivered a beautiful dream-pop tune that is slated to appear on their upcoming EP release later this year.

The lush new track features Katie Kelley on vocals and guitar, Madison Case handling bass, keys, and background vocals, with Emma Treganowan on drums. Once again they worked with Anne Gauthier at La La Land Studios and Casey Powell at his home studio handling extra recording and the mix. Harrison Tate took care of mastering duties.

Songwriter Katie Kelley shared the meaning behind the track’s lyrics: “This song is about telling someone how you feel, even if you know that might result in “the end” of the relationship. I’ve learned it’s not easier to be quiet and let things go on the way they are when something needs to change. It’s better to talk.”

The group recently went through a lineup change. The trio now includes Kelley, Case, and recently added Eliza Ledford on drums.

Listen to “In The End Now” below:
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
