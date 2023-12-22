Friday Ride Home Playlist: Die Hard Christmas 12-22-23

Are Christmas songs that never mention Christmas really Christmas songs? That is the question for our Friday Ride Home called "Die Hard Christmas". I am referring to now the age-old question of "Is Die Hard, the movie, really a Christmas film?" Film critics and wannabe film experts have debated this question for years since the movie came out in 1988 starring Bruce Willis. It begins on Christmas Eve and takes place during a Christmas Party but is that enough to make it a holiday film? The songs I chose for today's special are all played during the lead up to Christmas and included in many a playlist as "holiday songs". But when you really think about it, many of them are more about Winter events ie: Sleigh Ride and Jingle Bells, or about staying "Warm in December", or about drinking and breaking up relationships! My gift to you is I won't argue about it but let you decide for your elf (oops, self)! Merry Winter and Happy cocktails by the fire to you and yours!