X Ambassadors' Sam Nelson on Aquaman 2, favorite soundtracks, & their next album

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published December 21, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST

Sam Nelson Harris, the frontman of X Ambassadors, joins Kyle Meredith to delve into the band's latest single, 'Deep End,' featured as the credit music in the Aquaman sequel, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.' The singer-songwriter talks about his experience writing for the Jason Momoa-starring superhero film and shares insights into his attraction to composing for movies. X Ambassadors have left their mark on various soundtracks, including those for Transformers, The Call of the Wild, and Suicide Squad.

Harris reflects on his favorite movie soundtracks and reveals the creative process behind incorporating more aquatic references into 'Deep End.' The conversation takes a turn to the band's ongoing collaborative series, 'Eg - Season 2,' Harris's recently released debut solo album, and the exciting news of a forthcoming X Ambassadors record expected to drop by April.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.
Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

