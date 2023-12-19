Today's ear X-tacy: Elvis Costello "Veronica"

"Veronica" by Elvis Costello was released in 1989 as the lead single from his solo album Spike. The song was co-written by Costello with Paul McCartney. It was Costello’s highest-charting top 40 hit in the US.

Costello's inspiration for this song was his grandmother, who suffered from Alzheimer's. When talking about the song on a VH1 interview, Costello reminisced about his grandmother having "terrifying moments of lucidity" and how this was the inspiration for "Veronica".

“Veronica” was the first song to come from Elvis Costello and Paul McCartney’s co-writing relationship Other songs the duo wrote include Costello's tracks "So Like Candy" and "Playboy to A Man," and McCartney's "My Brave Face" and "You Want Her Too."