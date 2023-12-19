© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Elvis Costello "Veronica"

John Timmons
Published December 19, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

"Veronica" by Elvis Costello was released in 1989 as the lead single from his solo album Spike. The song was co-written by Costello with Paul McCartney. It was Costello’s highest-charting top 40 hit in the US.

Costello's inspiration for this song was his grandmother, who suffered from Alzheimer's. When talking about the song on a VH1 interview, Costello reminisced about his grandmother having "terrifying moments of lucidity" and how this was the inspiration for "Veronica".

“Veronica” was the first song to come from Elvis Costello and Paul McCartney’s co-writing relationship Other songs the duo wrote include Costello's tracks "So Like Candy" and "Playboy to A Man," and McCartney's "My Brave Face" and "You Want Her Too."
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK.
