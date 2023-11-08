Sarah Silverman on comedy albums, songwriting, & Someone You Love

Sarah Silverman joins Kyle Meredith to dive into her new comedy album, 'Someone You Love.' Originally a special on Max, the album will also be available on vinyl starting December 15 via Thirty Tigers. Silverman shares insights into her comedic influences, citing favorites like Steve Martin, Brian Regan, and Robin Williams. The multifaceted comedian discusses her early love for Broadway cast recordings, weighs in on the CD vs. vinyl debate, and delves into her songwriting ventures.

Silverman also reflects on writing a song for Howard Stern, her piano ballad 'Something To Tell You' featured in the new special, and her connection with the late Scott Hutchison of Frightened Rabbit. Additionally, she provides a glimpse into her returning podcast, which has become a supportive space for fans seeking advice and connection.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.