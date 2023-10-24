© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: David Bowie "Fashion"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 24, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


During his lifetime, David Bowie was not only a musical pioneer, but fashion icon as well. Ever since he rose to prominence in the late '60s, he set trends, if not redefining style. The artist was famous for his ever-changing personas, including the androgynous Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane and the dapper Thin White Duke. His style innovations influenced designers, musicians and fashionistas.

On October 24,1980 Bowie released the single, “Fashion.” It was the final song to be completed during the sessions for Bowie's fourteenth studio album, Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps).

Bowie said that he considered the song to be a sequel to The Kinks' 1966 send-up of the fashion scene, "Dedicated Follower Of Fashion."

While on one hand fascinated by it, Bowie blasted the shallow nature of the fashion industry, once stating: "When I first started going to discos in New York in the early '70s, there was a very high powered enthusiasm and the scene had a natural course about it. It seems now to be replaced by an insidious grim determination to be fashionable, as though it's actually a vocation. There's some kind of strange aura about it."

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.