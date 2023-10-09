listen hear! Song of the Day: Margo Cilker "I Remember Carolina"

We got to know singer-songwriter Margo Cilker with her debut album Pohorylle. It was widely hailed as one of the best Americana albums of 2021, and we agree!

Cilker has returned with her sophomore effort, Valley of Heart’s Delight. One of the many standout songs on the album is the infectiously catchy tune “I Remember Carolina.” She playfully recounts her travels across the US that include the lines:

“I remember seeing Dylan/ he tipped his hat at me”

“Went on a bender in Bozeman, sobered up in Hamilton/Fell in love with a fisherman, but it was catch and release.”

“How could I forget Texas? Everything says Texas/ It's all bigger in Texas, where the best in the west is/ We drink Shiner in Texas, we eat tacos for breakfast/

The best burger in Texas/ It's where my ex lives"

And of course she remembers the Alamo on this piano and pedal steel –fueled singalong roots-rock song! Listen below:

Valley of Heart’s Delight is out now on Fluff & Gravy Records.

