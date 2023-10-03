listen hear! Song of the Day: U2 "Atomic City"

“I’m ready for bright lights…I came here for the fight/I’m front row in Las Vegas/And there’s a big one on tonight,”

U2 just launched their first Las Vegas residency opening the $2.3 billion Sphere venue at the Venetian Resort, running Sept. 29- Dec. 16.

In advance of the opening, the band released the video for “Atomic City,” their first new song in two years. According to a press release, the song title is a reference to Las Vegas’s nickname during the days of nuclear bomb testing in the 1950s, and as “ground zero for the best in entertainment.”

U2 debuted the song during a pop-up concert on Fremont Street in Las Vegas, where the band filmed some of their “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking” video in 1987. Bono described the track as a “rock n’ roll 45 in the tradition of late-Seventies post-punk, Blondie, the Clash.” Due to the chorus’ similarity to Blondie’s “Call Me,” both Debbie Harry and Giorgio Moroder get co-writer credits.

"It’s a love song to our audience," said frontman Bono. "Where you are is where I’ll be."

