Today's ear X-tacy: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts: "I Love Rock 'N Roll"

Legendary rocker Joan Jett (Joan Marie Larkin) was born September 22, 1958. In 1975, at age 16, Jett became a founding member and guitarist for the all-girl punk band The Runaways. Following the group’s break up in 1979, she launched her solo career with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Their debut album was turned down by the first 23 record labels it was offered to, despite containing the future hit "I Love Rock 'N Roll." The song eventually hit the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 where it remained for seven weeks in 1982.

Today we honor the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member’s birthday with that song as today’s ear X-tacy!

