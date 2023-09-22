© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts: "I Love Rock 'N Roll"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

Legendary rocker Joan Jett (Joan Marie Larkin) was born September 22, 1958. In 1975, at age 16, Jett became a founding member and guitarist for the all-girl punk band The Runaways. Following the group’s break up in 1979, she launched her solo career with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. Their debut album was turned down by the first 23 record labels it was offered to, despite containing the future hit "I Love Rock 'N Roll." The song eventually hit the number-one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 where it remained for seven weeks in 1982.

Today we honor the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member’s birthday with that song as today’s ear X-tacy!

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.