listen hear! Song of the Day: Johnny Marr "Somewhere"

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has announced details of his upcoming album, Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr. The new collection celebrates the first ten years of his solo career and will include songs dating back to his 2013 album The Messenger, and right through to 2022's Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. There are also two new tracks, “The Answer,” and our listen hear! Song of the Day, “Somewhere.”

Commenting on the new track “Somewhere,” Marr says: "I’ve played a lot of arenas over the years, and in terms of songwriting, there’s nowhere to hide. For a song to work, it has to be a banger.”

"I know it’s almost uncool to think in those terms, but I grew up in a house where my parents listened to Motown, where you couldn’t get a song released if it wasn’t full of hooks.”

Spirit Power: The Best Of Johnny Marr will be released November 3rd via BMG.

