Today's ear X-tacy: The Clash "London Calling"

John Timmons
Published September 20, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

Today in 1979, Paul Simonon of The Clash smashed his bass during a concert at The Palladium in New York City. Frustrated that the crowd remained seated during their performance, he took out his anger on his instrument.

The iconic, once in a lifetime shot was captured by photographer Pennie Smith who ironically wasn’t a fan of the band. The photo was later used as the cover of their classic album, London Calling. Despite the photograph being blurry, The Clash’s Joe Strummer insisted that it be used for the cover.

How could we not make the title track “London Calling” today’s ear X-tacy?

John Timmons
John Timmons
