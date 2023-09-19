They Cloned Tyrone: Clones, Conspiracies, and Erykah Badu’s “Tyrone Pt. 2”

Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier join Kyle Meredith for a discussion about their film, "They Cloned Tyrone." The movie follows three friends who stumble upon a clandestine government cloning operation conducting experiments in their town, featuring an impressive cast including Jamie Foxx, Teyonah Parris, and John Boyega. The duo, who co-wrote the film with Taylor in the director's chair, share their experiences and emotions as they helmed their first major picture.

In this conversation, Taylor and Rettenmaier shed light on the creative process, highlighting the journey of world-building and crafting unique character traits for the clones. They also touch upon the satisfaction of witnessing fans create their own art inspired by the film. Additionally, the filmmakers discuss the deeper themes woven into the story, including subtle references to the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, as well as the enjoyment they find in exploring conspiracies and capers in their writing.

The interview then delves into the film's music, with a nod to the funk of the 70s and 80s and how they managed to secure Erykah Badu to re-record "Tyrone."

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.