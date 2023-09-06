"It's Not Me, It's You" is the new single from Louisville trio Cherry Saints

Matthew Adam, Ty Montesa, and John Tolbert are the Louisville trio Cherry Saints. John and Matthew have been longtime friends and bandmates with Ty joining them later in life. Now they're a "package deal". Their new single "It's Not Me, It's You" was recently released and may end up on a future EP. The new song has touches of dance pop, electronica, and is heavily influenced after listening to the band Disclosure while in lockdown. Matthew Adam explains:

"So, we actually created this song in early 2020 right before the pandemic but for some reason we forgot about it until I found the file and we revamped it. Lyrically I believe what inspired it was that I was going through some kind of rift with someone that I kind of put their feelings above my own and I think it took a toll on me. The guys and some of our other best friends talked with me and helped me through it. I think writing about it was very therapeutic and gave me that push to realize I wasn't the problem, it was the other person. My hope is that other people can relate to that if they're going through the same type of situation. The instrumentals were inspired by the EDM band; Disclosure. We love all kinds of music but we were listening to them a lot while composing it."

"It's Not Me, It's You" is now streaming.