Today's ear X-tacy: Wang Chung "Everybody Have Fun Tonight"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

English new wave band Wang Chung released “Everybody Have Fun Tonight” as single from their studio album Mosaic in 1986. The song was written by band members Jack Hues and Nick Feldman with help from Peter Wolf. Originally written as a ballad, it later became a huge dance hit for the duo.

Hues explained: "Most of the time we write separately, but 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight' is actually quite a collaborative song. When we came up with the original line, I then went away and wrote with a 'Hey Jude' style ballad around it, trying to be ironic. And then when we got in the studio with (co-writer) Peter Wolf, he was like, 'This is an amazing dance hit, you rock the tempo, you've got to really deliver what the title suggests.'"

